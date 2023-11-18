FM Begins A Ministerial Tour Of Several Security Council Permanent Members On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- As part of the commencement of the work of the ministerial committee designated by the Arab-Islamic Summit to devise international action to halt the raging war on Gaza, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, sets out on a ministerial tour on Sunday to the capitals of several permanent members of the Security Council.The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, as well as the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, comprise the ministerial committee established by the decision of the Arab Islamic Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia last week, according to the foreign ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah. Sunday marks the start of the committee's tour, with China serving as its initial stop.In order to gather the required international support for the immediate and effective launch of international action to halt this raging war on Gaza and to accurately portray the suffering and humanitarian catastrophe that this war is causing, exposing Israeli atrocities against Palestinian civilians as well as repeated and ongoing attacks on civilian targets, particularly places of worship and hospitals, Qudah said, the committee members will meet with senior officials and foreign ministers of the participating countries.