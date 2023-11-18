FM, Dutch Counterpart Discuss Efforts To End War Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call on Saturday from his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, in which they discussed the importance of stepping up efforts to end the war (against Gaza) and protect civilians.Safadi emphasized the importance of Israel complying with international will, ending the raging war in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe and suffering, and ceasing its repeated and ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, particularly hospitals and places of worship.Safadi also emphasized the importance of providing immediate humanitarian aid to Palestinian brothers in Gaza.