FM Receives Call From French Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received on Saturday a phone call from his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.The two ministers discussed efforts to initiate swift and decisive international action to halt the catastrophic war in Gaza, protect civilians, and provide immediate humanitarian aid to the Strip.Safadi emphasized that Israel must fulfill its duties as the occupying force and cease violating international humanitarian law, human rights laws, and all other moral and legal standards. Israel also needs to stop attacking civilians and civilian property, particularly hospitals and houses of worship.Safadi expressed gratitude to Colonna, his counterpart, for her nation's denunciation of the attack on the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.