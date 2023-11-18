Humanity Needs To Prevail In Gaza, Says UN Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, said, "Shelters are a place for safety. Schools are a place for learning."
Griffiths referred to the "tragic news of the children, women, and men killed while sheltering at Al Fakhouri School in northern Gaza."
"Civilians cannot and should not have to bear this any longer. Humanity needs to prevail," Griffiths emphasized.
