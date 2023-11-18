Six Israeli Soldiers Killed In Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, Nov. 18 (Petra) Six Israeli occupation army officers and soldiers were killed during clashes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli occupation army spokesperson announced.The death toll of Israeli soldiers and officers since the beginning of the ground battle has risen to 58, Palestinian media reported.

