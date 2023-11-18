Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD40.2 Per Gramme In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at local market, stood at JD40.20 per gramme, as a purchasing price, against JD38.50 as a selling price, an official said Saturday.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD47.40 and JD35.80, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD285, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD325, Allan said.Allan explained that demand and supply for gold in the local market are "weak."He added that gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $1,981 per ounce.