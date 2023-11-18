At Least 15 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Residential Homes In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: At least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli occupation airstrike targeting residential homes west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

According to local sources, Israeli warplanes targeted a house northwest of Khan Yunis, resulting in the tragic murder of at least 15 civilians.

Palestinian WAFA news agency said that another Israeli airstrike targeted two houses in central Khan Yunis, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.