11 Cricket World Cup Special Trains To Transport Fans For Final

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 10:06 PM

Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 10:13 PM

India's Western Railway (WR) is set to run additional Vande Bharat Special trains between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, in view of the extra rush ahead of the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia set to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

A total of 11 special trains will run between the two states, Central Railways said.

