Israeli Forces Strike UN-Run Al-Fakhoora School In Northern Gaza

Israeli air raids have hit the al-Fakhoora School, run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Gruesome images from the aftermath of the Israeli bombing showed rooms and hallways filled with the bodies of Palestinians, some of them children.



“Hundreds of people are taking shelter inside this school,” said an Al Jazeera correspondent.

“On a normal day, the Jabalia refugee camp is a very densely populated area. Some of the residents inside this refugee camp had fled to the south of the Gaza Strip as the Israeli forces commanded, while others did not find any safe shelter so they left their houses, they left their farms, they left their lands and they took shelter in a UN-run school, but not even those schools are safe.”

