At Least 15 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Residential Homes In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Gaza: At least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli occupation airstrike targeting residential homes west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
According to local sources, Israeli warplanes targeted a house northwest of Khan Yunis, resulting in the tragic murder of at least 15 civilians.
Palestinian WAFA news agency said that another Israeli airstrike targeted two houses in central Khan Yunis, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.
MENAFN18112023000063011010ID1107450623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.