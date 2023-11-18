Second Batch Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Tickets To Go On Sale On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: After the first batch sale of over 150,000 tickets, the second set of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 tickets will go on sale this week.

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 announced this on its social media saying that the second batch of tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 20, 2023. More details on the number of tickets are awaited from the Local Organising Committee.

The first batch of tickets were sold out with 81,209 tickets sold in the first 24 hours alone. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India had led the way in sales which began on October 10.

24 teams from across Asia will compete across nine stadiums in Qatar between January 12 and February 10, 2024. A total of 51 matches will be played over the course of one month.