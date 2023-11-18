Qatar Meteorology Gives Rain Forecast For The Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The weather department under Civil Aviation Authority stated that it expects the weather to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain ranging from light to moderate in intensity during this week.

The rain intensity might peak on Monday, November 20, 2023, wherein it could be thundery in some areas and accompanied by sudden, strong winds at times.



The Meteorological Department called on everyone to be careful and to follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms and to source information only from official accounts.