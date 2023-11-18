-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Meteorology Gives Rain Forecast For The Week


11/18/2023 2:28:39 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The weather department under Civil Aviation Authority stated that it expects the weather to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain ranging from light to moderate in intensity during this week.

The rain intensity might peak on Monday, November 20, 2023, wherein it could be thundery in some areas and accompanied by sudden, strong winds at times.

Read Also
  • Advice to protect against viral respiratory infections: Qatar healthcare experts
  • Sudanese pavilion inaugurated at Expo 2023 Doha
  • QatarGP opening day wraps up with broken record

The Meteorological Department called on everyone to be careful and to follow safety guidelines during thunderstorms and to source information only from official accounts.

MENAFN18112023000063011010ID1107450612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search