Crown Prince Of Ajman Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ajman: HH Crown Prince of Ajman Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi met here with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the sisterly Untied Arab Emirates Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri.

During the meeting, Hish Highness expressed his wishes to HE the Ambassador for success in performing his duties, reaffirming the UAE's keenness to develop relations with the State of Qatar as well as the prospects for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

