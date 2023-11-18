Industrial Companies Donate $16 Million To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- About $16 million has been donated in kind and cash to the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) by Jordanian industrial companies since the start of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.Speaking at the unified general assembly of the Chambers of Industry, held Saturday in the Amman Chamber of Industry building, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, said that the chambers' "Wafaa Al-Dayn" or "Repay the debt" campaign to aid the brothers in Gaza is still going strong.He went on to say that the meeting will continue on a regular basis until the aggression against Gaza ends. The industrial sector reiterates its support for the Kingdom's leadership, government, and people.The participants deliberated over the recommendations made by business representatives, who emphasized the necessity of fortifying Jordan's manufacturing system to avert any scarcity of essential materials required by the populace and to augment the visibility of domestic goods in the regional marketplace. Furthermore, the representatives emphasized that business representatives were prepared to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza.They lauded Jordan's leverage in foreign policy and diplomatic relations in delivering medical aid to brothers in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the government's refusal to sign the water-energy exchange agreement with the occupation.The "Wafaa Al-Dayn" campaign, which is overseen by representatives from industry chambers as well as members of the general assembly from the industrial sector, operates around the clock and holds periodic meetings in multiple themes, according to an Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) statement.