Sudanese Pavilion Inaugurated At Expo 2023 Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Sudanese pavilion was inaugurated at the international zone of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha in the presence of several ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions, officials, environmental enthusiasts, and a large group of the Sudanese community in Qatar.

Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to the State of Qatar HE Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Mohamed Hassan Siwar Al Dahab, who inaugurated his country's pavilion, expressed his happiness at participating in this significant exhibition despite the challenging circumstances currently faced by Sudan. He pointed out that Expo is being held in a non-agricultural country for the first time, giving it a unique distinction.

He affirmed Sudan's commitment to participation to demonstrate to the world that it is a first-class agricultural country with vast natural resources, opening up opportunities for partnerships, investment, and showcasing Sudan's rich heritage and culture.

He expressed his gratitude to the organizing committee for facilitating the opening of the pavilion and showcasing Sudan's agricultural status in horticulture. He emphasized that Sudan's participation reflects its efforts in addressing the impacts of climate change, which significantly affect the country through recurrent destructive floods and flash floods, in addition to challenges such as sand dunes, desertification, and drought in other regions. Despite these challenges, Sudan has made tangible progress in facing them, thanks to the efficiency of Sudanese people, he added.



The Ambassador also highlighted Sudan's consistent participation in all international and regional events organized by the State of Qatar, commending the excellent organization of major events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Expo, reflecting the accumulated experience and competence of the Qatari people in organizing global events.

On his part, the Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Eng. Mohamed bin Ali Al Khouri expressed his delight at the opening of the Sudanese pavilion, noting that this pavilion contributes to achieving the exhibition's theme, "Green Desert, Better Environment," especially given that desertification and the consequences of climate change affect all countries worldwide. He emphasized that Expo serves as a crucial platform for exchanging experiences and experiments, holding significance for the future of the Arab, Islamic, and global countries.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Eng. Ablla Malik affirmed Sudan's commitment to participating in Expo 2023 Doha despite exceptional circumstances. She highlighted that the exhibition's theme aligns with Sudan's priorities, as desertification consumes millions of fertile acres, posing risks to economic, social, and industrial sectors while erasing significant portions of agricultural land.

She pointed out that two-thirds of Sudan's northern region suffer from desertification, with the Nile River choking from desert sands, pointing out that Sudan grapples with the repercussions of climate change, a primary cause of desertification and the encroachment of desertification. She explained that this has prompted initiatives to achieve food security, enhance adaptive capacities for small farmers and pastoralists, and cultivate green belts to create suitable local climates for sustainability and agricultural protection.

Eng. Ablla Malik stated that Sudan is keen on participating in global events addressing desertification, considering the environmental, economic, social, and cultural impacts, stressing that the goal is to protect the environment and embrace the new concept of development, moving beyond economic growth to preserve natural resources.

She highlighted that the exhibition's slogan, aimed at combating desertification, transforming deserts into agricultural areas, and preserving the environment, represents a fundamental challenge for all countries, including Sudan. She pointed out Sudan's participation aims to showcase its potentials, efforts, and experiences, learn from advanced nations, and explore modern and advanced agricultural technologies for sustainable farming in arid lands. This technological progress plays a crucial role in addressing desertification challenges faced by the country.