Sri Lanka Will Witness Meteor Shower Tonight

Colombo, Nov 18 (Daily Mirror) – The people of Sri Lanka will have a rare opportunity to witness a breathtaking meteor shower tonight.

Forecast to occur between midnight and 2:00 am, this celestial event promises to captivate star gazers across the country, according to Sri Lanka Planetarium Lecturer Dr. Geethanjana Wanigasekara.

Dr. Geetanjana Wanigasekera further revealed that the meteor shower will commence in the lion star pattern, offering a visual spectacle with over 50 meteors visible every hour.

The announcement has sparked excitement among astronomy enthusiasts who are eagerly preparing to witness the cosmic display tonight.

With clear skies expected, Sri Lankans are urged to take full advantage of this exquisite display in the heavens.

Dr. Wanigasekara encourages the public to find a location away from city lights for optimal viewing conditions and recommends using binoculars or telescopes if available.