Gujarat To Host India's First Ever Sports Startup Conclave On Dec 11

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (KNN) The Gujarat government will be hosting the country's first-ever Sports Startup Conclave at TransStadia University in Ahmedabad on December 11.

The event aims to boost India's sports startup market and encourage upcoming businesses to prosper.

The Gujarat Sports Startup Conclave will be an intersection between sports and business in alignment with the Government of Gujarat's vision of growth of sports in India and recognise the outstanding achievements in the sports business landscape in the country.

One of the key components of the conclave is sports startup awards wherein a total of Rs 2.5 million cash prize shall be awarded to the top 3 winners.



This flagship event will be hosted in the lead-up to Vibrant Gujarat - India's marquee international investor summit, conceptualised under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sports industry has been one of the key factors in this growth with the Indian sports industry's spending crossed over Rs 14, 000 crore, according to the GroupM ESP's Sporting Nation Report 2023.

(KNN Bureau)