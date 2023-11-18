QNB Named 'Best Wealth Manager Servicing In Qatar' 2023 By Wealthbriefing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has been selected as 'Best Wealth Manager Servicing in Qatar' at the 10th Annual WealthBriefing Mena Awards 2023.

The prestigious award is a testament to the bank's standing as the leading wealth management institution in Qatar and marks its dedication to creating sustainable investment solutions and customised advisory services to empower its affluent customers to strategically manage their wealth and secure their financial future.

It also recognises QNB's efforts to develop a leading platform of investment instruments covering equity, fixed income, structured products, real estate and commodity investments to help clients build and grow their wealth, according to their return objectives and risk profile.

Adel Khashabi, senior executive vice-president, QNB Group Asset and Wealth Management, said:“We are thrilled with this new recognition that celebrates our position at the top of the private banking sector and underlines our investment expertise to achieve the highest return for our clients.

“We see this award as a tribute to our strong record in successfully serving our clients with state-of-the-art solutions and products and catering to their investment needs. We look forward to offering our clients customised investment opportunities while fostering excellence and innovation.”

The WealthBriefing Mena Awards recognise outstanding organisations, which have demonstrated innovation and excellence. Each of these awards is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process of selection.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.

MENAFN18112023000067011011ID1107450308