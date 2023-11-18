Qatar Condemns Renewed Bombing Of Al Fakhoora School

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the renewed bombing of Al Fakhoora School, which led to the martyrdom of dozens, majority of them children and women, and considered it a horrific massacre, a brutal crime against defenceless civilians, and a blatant violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's demand for an urgent international investigation, which includes sending independent UN investigators to investigate the facts regarding the Israeli occupation forces' continued targeting of schools and hospitals.

It also called on the international community to take urgent action to hold Israel accountable, deter it from committing more crimes against civilians, and provide necessary protection for the displaced people who are taking shelter in the school affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA).

The ministry warned that the silence of the international community regarding war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people will increase the state of tension, expand the cycle of violence, and lead to further escalation and instability.

It reiterated Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

