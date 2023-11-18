Moph Partakes In World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health, healthcare institutions, entities involved in animal health, the food safety and environmental health sector, academic institutions, and all other relevant sectors in Qatar are participating in the 2023 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week under the theme "Preventing antimicrobial resistance together," from November 18 to 23.

In a statement on Saturday, MoPH announced its collaboration with its partners to organize various events and activities aimed at increasing awareness of antimicrobial resistance and its optimal use in all healthcare facilities in Qatar. Also, a scientific seminar titled "Preventing antimicrobial resistance together" will be held on Sunday.

Through this year's events, MoPH aims to shed light on antimicrobial and antibiotic resistance as a problem affecting various sectors, imposing a significant burden on human and animal health and the local and global economy. The activities also seek to enhance optimal use programs for antimicrobials effectively among healthcare providers, policymakers, patients, and the animal sector in Qatar.

The World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week is a global campaign established by the World Health Organization to take place in the third week of November each year.

The 2023 campaign, under the slogan "Preventing antimicrobial resistance together," aims to raise awareness of antimicrobial resistance to antibiotics worldwide and encourage the adoption of best practices among the public, healthcare professionals, and other related sectors to prevent the emergence and spread of more cases of antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance includes resistance to drugs used to treat infectious diseases caused by microbes, parasites, viruses, and fungi. (QNA)

