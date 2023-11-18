Gaza Death Toll Reaches 12,300

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gaza's Hamas government said Saturday the death toll from fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas in the Palestinian territory had reached 12,300 since hostilities started on October 7.
The government said more than 5,000 children were among the dead, alongside 3,300 women, with 30,000 more people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.
