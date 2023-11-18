GRAP-4 Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The restrictions imposed in a bid to reduce air pollution, under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), have been revoked in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in view of a relative improvement in the air quality conditions, an order stated on November 18 GRAP-4 restrictions, which banned the entry of polluting vehicles from other states, mandated work from home for 50 percent of employees and barred offline classes for primary school children, had came into effect on November 5.GRAP-4, which comprises the highest level of anti-pollution measures, is required to be introduced when the air quality index (AQI) crosses the 450 (severe) mark, as per the norms set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).In a meeting of the sub-committee of CAQM held today, it was observed that the AQI stood at 322 at 2 pm, falling in the 'very poor' category, an official statement noted. This is 128 points lower than the minimum threshold required to impose the GRAP-4 curbs, it added is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI, the sub-committee's director (technical) RK Agrawal said, adding that the forecast of India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM) also“do not indicate any steep degradation further”.“The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued on 5th November 2023, for actions under Stage-IV of the GRAP with immediate effect,” the statement added Read: National Green Tribunal says no visible improvement in Delhi air quality, orders 'stringent measures'The CAQM, however, noted that restrictions under the first three stages of GRAP would remain in force till the air quality further improves sub-committee will be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and“may take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect\", it further stated.

