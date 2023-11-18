Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live Update: Tree Cutting Expert To Be Deployed To Recue 41 Workers, Says Govt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live: At least 10 workers are trapped inside the partially-collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The tunnel partially collapsed on 12 November. A US-made auger machine had been deployed to drill and push in pipes to save the developed a snag, thereby halting the rescue process.

Around 2.45 pm on Friday, during the positioning of the fifth pipe, a loud cracking sound was heard in the tunnel after which the rescue operation was suspended, a statement issued by the NHIDCL late on Friday night said 4531-metre Silkyara Tunnel is part of the Chardham Project of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and will link the Gangotri and Yamunotri axis under the Radi pass area LIVE updates of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse recue operation with Livemint

