David Beckham Attends Dinner At Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor's Residence. Here's What He Had

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "David Beckham visited India representing UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Beckham attended India's semi-final match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the match images emerged of the football doyen attending a gathering at Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor's abode, and later a dinner hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan the co-owner of Inter Miami FC concluded his first visit to India, he shared several images on his Instagram documenting his gastronomical journey in India. Beckham's gastronomic adventure included a vibrant thali featuring a rich array of Indian dishes. The football legend indulged in savory delights like paneer malai tikka, chicken malai tikka, biryani, and dal gosht, expressing his admiration for the diverse flavors of Indian cuisine.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!His Instagram stories also showcased traditional items such as makki ki roti, tandoori roti, and a delightful dahi chaat, garnished with sev, pomegranate seeds, and green chutney. Beckham's culinary exploration extended to experiencing Daulat ki Chaat, a popular winter dish from Delhi, adding another dimension to his Indian culinary journey first went to Gujarat as part of a UNICEF programme for child rights and gender equality, which is also the global theme for World Children's Day 2023 Wednesday, he watched the 2023 World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand alongside a bevy of Indian celebrities, including John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra same day, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend was the guest of honour at Sonam and Anand Ahuja's party which was also attended by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar Thursday, Beckham was clicked by paparazzi arriving at SRK's residence Mannat for dinner with the superstar Rukh had later shared a photo with the former footballer on his Instagram, calling him an \"absolute gentleman\".\"Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep.@Davidbeckham,\" the actor had posted.

MENAFN18112023007365015876ID1107450267