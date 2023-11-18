All Schools To Reopen From Monday In Delhi As Air Quality Improves

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "All government-aided and private schools in the national capital shall resume classes in offline mode from November 20 as GRAP IV has been revoked, an official circular said on Saturday.“All Government, Government aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to std XII) physically wef 20 November i.e, Monday. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for next one week from the issuance of this order,” according to an order by the

Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi decision has been taken in view of the improving AQI and forecast by the IMD/IITM that there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Delhi's AQI in the near future, a circular by the Directorate of Education said for all students from pre-school to standard 12 will resume from November 20 onwards, the circular said Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR categorises actions to control pollution into four stages: Stage I -- Poor (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- Severe (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV -- Severe Plus (AQI above 450).However, outdoor sports activities and morning assembly will remain suspended for the next one week, the circular added.\"This is in continuation of order issued on 18/11/2023 vide which winter break w.e.f 9/11/2023 to 18/11/2023 was declared due to Severe plus (AQI>450) air quality prevailing in Delhi at that time,\" the circular read Directorate of Education has asked schools to inform parents in advance about the resumption of classes in Delhi were shut down and a winter break was announced on November 8 amid rising pollution in the city and growing health concerns, following the direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), revoking Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Delhi government on Saturday relaxed the restrictions imposed on truck traffic Delhi Government's Transport Department ordered that the restriction imposed on truck traffic and plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated MGVS (Medium Goods Vehicles) and HGVS (Heavy Goods Vehicles) be relaxed.\"However, actions under Stage I, II & III of the GRAP shall remain invoked and restrictions on plying of BS III & below petrol LMV and BSIV & below diesel LMV will remain in force,\" the government said in its order in the day, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and adjoining areas after the air quality improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category came after the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city clocked 319, as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

