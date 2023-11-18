Super Saving Weekend: Arabian Automobile Announces Renault's Drive & Save Fiesta

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is announcing the unmissable super saving weekend taking place from 17 to 19 November. This campaign spotlights the Renault Koleos, alongside the Duster and Megane, offering a wide array of benefits and savings of up to AED 10,000 on the purchase of the new car and up to 5,000 in trade-in support.

Arabian Automobiles is kick starting the weekend with a unique opportunity to meet the sales and aftersales team over a scrumptious breakfast meet-up where customers can have full discussions about their new purchase, underlining the company's focus on building lasting relationships with its clientele.

The Renault Koleos, a 5-seater SUV with a 2.5-litre petrol engine, leads the pack in the Supe Saving Weekend. The Koleos, available in multiple variants including 2.5L PE AT FWD and 2.5L SE AT AWD, is renowned for its blend of power, producing 170 hp and 233 Nm of torque, and its refined comfort and security features. It stands as an epitome of practicality, tailored for those who seek a step above in their adventures and drives.

This Super Saving Weekend is a golden opportunity for those looking to embark on a performance, efficiency, and reliability journey. With limited-time offers on limited units, it's an event not to be missed. For further information or to book an appointment, customers have from 17 to 19 November to take advantage of this fiesta by contacting 800-RENAULT, visiting renault or dropping by their nearest Renault showroom in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.