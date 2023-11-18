Apple, Disney And IBM To Stop Placing Adverts On Social Network X

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple, Disney and IBM will stop advertising on Social Network X,
according to a comment from Ilon Musk, Azernews reports.
Apple will stop advertising on the social network X, owned by
Ilon Musk.
As reported with reference to The Guardian newspaper, a number
of other technology and media companies, in addition to Apple, made
a similar statement. These include Lionsgate, Warner Bros,
Paramount, Sony Pictures, Comcast/NBCUniversal, as well as IBM and
Disney.
"You're right," Ilon Musk recently commented on the post "Jewish
communities promote a dialectical hatred of white people that they
demand be stopped."
That comment has already prompted a protest from the White
House. In addition, more than 150 rabbis have called on major
corporations to stop advertising on social network X in response to
Ilon Musk's words.
According to The Guardian newspaper, until November 2022, when
Ilon Musk bought the social network, Apple was spending about $100
million a year on advertising on Twitter.
