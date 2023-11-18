-->


Apple, Disney And IBM To Stop Placing Adverts On Social Network X


11/18/2023 10:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple, Disney and IBM will stop advertising on Social Network X, according to a comment from Ilon Musk, Azernews reports.

Apple will stop advertising on the social network X, owned by Ilon Musk.

As reported with reference to The Guardian newspaper, a number of other technology and media companies, in addition to Apple, made a similar statement. These include Lionsgate, Warner Bros, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Comcast/NBCUniversal, as well as IBM and Disney.

"You're right," Ilon Musk recently commented on the post "Jewish communities promote a dialectical hatred of white people that they demand be stopped."

That comment has already prompted a protest from the White House. In addition, more than 150 rabbis have called on major corporations to stop advertising on social network X in response to Ilon Musk's words.

According to The Guardian newspaper, until November 2022, when Ilon Musk bought the social network, Apple was spending about $100 million a year on advertising on Twitter.

