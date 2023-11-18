Azerbaijan Defense Minister Inspected Combat Training Of Air Defense Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry visited one of the Air Defense Units of the Air Force for a sudden inspection of combat training, Azernews reports.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov inspected the commanders' practical skills in decision-making and the use of forces, as well as the units' combat training.

Then the Minister of Defense and other high-ranking officers of the Ministry arrived at the training range to watch the practical combat firing of Air Defense Units.

At the command-and-control post, Colonel General Z. Hasanov heard reports on combat training and combat readiness of the Air Defense Units.

Practical firing was conducted following the fulfillment of the tasks on planning and managing the Air Defense Units' combat activities using a command-and-staff vehicle.

The assigned tasks were successfully accomplished by destroying imaginary enemy's air targets.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister highly evaluated the combat training of the Air Defense Units.