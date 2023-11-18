Azerbaijan Defense Minister Inspected Combat Training Of Air Defense Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking
officers of the Ministry visited one of the Air Defense Units of
the Air Force for a sudden inspection of combat training, Azernews reports.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov inspected the commanders' practical
skills in decision-making and the use of forces, as well as the
units' combat training.
Then the Minister of Defense and other high-ranking officers of
the Ministry arrived at the training range to watch the practical
combat firing of Air Defense Units.
At the command-and-control post, Colonel General Z. Hasanov
heard reports on combat training and combat readiness of the Air
Defense Units.
Practical firing was conducted following the fulfillment of the
tasks on planning and managing the Air Defense Units' combat
activities using a command-and-staff vehicle.
The assigned tasks were successfully accomplished by destroying
imaginary enemy's air targets.
Azerbaijan Defense Minister highly evaluated the combat training
of the Air Defense Units.
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107450149
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.