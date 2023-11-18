-->


Head Of State Praises 26Th Artillery Brigade Defending Ukraine Since 2014


11/18/2023 10:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the 26th Artillery Brigade, which has been defending Ukraine since 2014.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The 26th Artillery Brigade has bravely defended our country since 2014. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, brigade units have defended Ukraine on the Severodonetsk, Popasna, and Bakhmut fronts. Whether in defensive or offensive actions, facing tough battles, the warriors stand strong and demonstrate commendable results,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the country's defenders deserve great gratitude.

“Ukraine is living because there are those who can stop the enemy. We must remember this. Glory to all who fight for Ukraine and our people,” Zelensky concluded.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

