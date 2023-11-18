Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok Destroyed In Left-Bank Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have smashed Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The relevant video was posted by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The left-bank Kherson region. Russia's Solntsepyok was there, and now it's gone,” Yermak wrote.

A reminder that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated earlier that Ukrainian warriors had gained a foothold on several bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River and were holding the re-captured frontiers.

Video: Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces