Egypt, EU Urge Peace To Solve Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the European Union stressed Saturday the only solution to the Palestinian issue could be done through achieving comprehensive and fair peace based on a two-state solution in line with approved international references.

This came during a meeting held between Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen to discuss developments caused by the Israeli military escalation in the Palestinian territories, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmiy said in a statement.

The two sides underlined the necessity of achieving an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip, protecting civilians and ensuring delivering relief aid to the Gazans who have been facing a huge humanitarian suffering, he added.

They also stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the Security Council and the UN General Assembly resolution in this regard, Fahmy added.

Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts, including receiving injured Palestinians and evacuating foreign nationals.

Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's categorical rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians internally or externally through displacing them to Egypt's territories, he said. (end)

asm









MENAFN18112023000071011013ID1107450146