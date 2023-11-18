Jordan Condemns Ongoing Israeli War Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Saturday condemned ongoing war crimes by the Israeli occupation army in Gaza, the latest of which was targeting displaced people at the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhoura and Tal Al-Zaatar Schools.The ministry called it a "heinous crime and flagrant violation of international law, which was committed in the absence of an international position to stop this raging war and the suffering and humanitarian catastrophe."Ministry spokesman Sufyan Al-Qudah reiterated Jordan's "strong rejection and condemnation of this act, which contravenes all human and moral values and the international humanitarian law, especially the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of civilians in time of war."The continued absence of justice and protection for the Palestinians and ongoing grave violations of international law and international humanitarian law without prompting effective international action to stop the brutal aggression is a dangerous deterioration that must stop immediately, he said.The spokesman stressed the need for concerted efforts to stop "this raging war and recurrent Israeli violations of international law and attacks on civilians, schools, hospitals, and places of worship.He also called on the international community and world bodies, namely the UN Security Council, to take all measures to stop the tragedy and aggression.