PM Pashinyan Admits Holding Two Azerbaijanis Hostage By Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed Azerbaijan“to exchange
prisoners” on the principle of“all for all”, Trend reports.
With this statement, he actually openly admitted that Armenia is
holding two Azerbaijanis hostage - Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin
Babirov.
Moreover, the prime minister of Armenia claimed that Yerevan
thus continues its“forward movement towards establishing peace
with Baku.”
The two servicemen from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan,
Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003),
went missing in April this year on the border of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic with Armenia due to limited visibility.
Later, it was revealed that they were apprehended in Armenia,
where a false trial was held against them, and the so-called
"decision" was taken to arrest Babirov.
Today Pashinyan admitted that they are still prisoners, because
now this benefits him. After all, Yerevan wants to organize a
bargain using the Azerbaijanis taken hostage.
