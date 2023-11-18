-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Pashinyan Admits Holding Two Azerbaijanis Hostage By Armenia


11/18/2023 9:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed Azerbaijan“to exchange prisoners” on the principle of“all for all”, Trend reports.

With this statement, he actually openly admitted that Armenia is holding two Azerbaijanis hostage - Huseyn Akhundov and Agshin Babirov.

Moreover, the prime minister of Armenia claimed that Yerevan thus continues its“forward movement towards establishing peace with Baku.”

The two servicemen from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born in 2003), went missing in April this year on the border of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Armenia due to limited visibility.

Later, it was revealed that they were apprehended in Armenia, where a false trial was held against them, and the so-called "decision" was taken to arrest Babirov.

Today Pashinyan admitted that they are still prisoners, because now this benefits him. After all, Yerevan wants to organize a bargain using the Azerbaijanis taken hostage.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN18112023000187011040ID1107450097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search