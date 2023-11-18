Man Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region's Bilozerka Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian invaders have shelled the Bilozerka community's village of Veletenske with artillery, injuring a man.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Russians attacked the Bilozerka community's Veletenske. Around 01:20 p.m., the enemy shelled an enterprise with artillery. A man, 52, was injured,” the report states.
The injured man was taken to hospital.
A reminder that Russian troops are shelling the Kherson region on a daily basis. The enemy is killing and injuring civilians, and destroying infrastructure objects.
