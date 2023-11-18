Deputy Head Of President's Office, PABSEC Secretary General Discuss Global Food Security, Freedom Of Navigation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Asaf Hajiyev.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was also attended by the members of the parliamentary delegations of Ukraine and Georgia, Anna Purtova and Ramaz Nikolaishvili.

In the course of the meeting, Sybiha expressed gratitude to the PABSEC Secretary General for his visit to Ukraine and the organization of the 62nd plenary session of the PABSEC General Assembly in Kyiv.

The parties noted that the PABSEC General Assembly session in Kyiv proved to be exceptionally productive and welcomed its significant results.

The Ukrainian side highly praised the personal support from the PABSEC Secretary General for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the organization's principled position regarding the non-confirmation of mandates of members of the Russian delegation and the prevention of events within PABSEC in the aggressor state.

Sybiha stressed the need to exclude Russia from PABSEC as a country that grossly violates international law and the organization's statutory principles. He also expressed hope for support from other BSEC member states in this regard.

During the exchange of views on the security situation in the region, the interlocutors specifically touched upon the issues of global food security and freedom of navigation, discussed further joint steps in the context of ensuring the functioning of grain corridors in the Black Sea, according to the President's Office.

