Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Latvia


11/18/2023 9:17:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has congratulated Latvia on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of its proclamation as a republic, Azernews reports.

Foreign Ministry said in a message on the social network "X".

"We congratulate the Latvian people and government. Happy National Day, Latvia!

