Armenian Parliament Speaker Says The Region Needs Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "After all the difficulties that the peoples of the South
Caucasus have endured in recent decades, today a historic
opportunity has arisen to establish peace between Armenia and
Azerbaijan." Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.
According to Azernews, Simonyan said Armenia is interested in
settling relations with Turkiye, opening borders and
communications.
"We have started negotiations without preconditions. I very much
hope that these negotiations will bring the desired results in the
near future. Our region needs peace".
