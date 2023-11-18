-->


Armenian Parliament Speaker Says The Region Needs Peace


11/18/2023 8:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "After all the difficulties that the peoples of the South Caucasus have endured in recent decades, today a historic opportunity has arisen to establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan." Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

According to Azernews, Simonyan said Armenia is interested in settling relations with Turkiye, opening borders and communications.

"We have started negotiations without preconditions. I very much hope that these negotiations will bring the desired results in the near future. Our region needs peace".

