Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Is Feasible: Armenian PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Armenia and Azerbaijan were able to agree on the basic
principles of the peace treaty," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan said. He said that consensus has been reached on the main
issues, Azernews reports.
According to Pashinyan, the agreement on the main principles
concerning peace was reached as a result of the meetings held in
Brussels.
"This happened through the mediation of the head of the Council
of the European Union Charles Michel".
It should be noted that Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration also spoke
about the peace program in the region.
"There is an understanding between Armenia and Azerbaijan that
demarcation should take place on the maps of the USSR General Staff
of 1974-1990, there is also an understanding that Armenia and
Azerbaijan should not have territorial claims to each other.
In an address to journalists in Brussels, the Azerbaijani
official said, "Some member states of the European Union (EU), such
as France, have started a programme of militarisation of
Armenia".
The official said that these militarisation programmes do not
correspond to reality.
"Firstly, we don't consider any militarisation programme is
useful. Armenia does not need a militarisation programme. Armenia
needs a peace programme," he said.
"We believe that this is a historical opportunity and a
historical impetus, and the relevant European institutions should
be part of the solution, not the problem, to promote a peace agenda
in a region of social crisis.
According to the presidential aide, the issue of peace and
normalisation of bilateral relations between Baku and Yerevan is on
Azerbaijan's agenda: "The illegal regime of Armenia has been
disarmed and removed from the territory of Azerbaijan. This means
that there are no obstacles to the conclusion of a peace agreement
between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The US and France have been trying for two months to lobby for
the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani resolution in the UN Security
Council, but have been unable to promote it.
It should be recalled that after Azerbaijan's local
anti-terrorist activities in Garabagh, an emergency session of the
UN Security Council was convened twice at the initiative of
Armenia, but both times these sessions ended in nothing. Yesterday,
the ICJ's refusal of the Armenian claims of removing Azerbaijan's
military and security organisations from Garabagh and ICRC's
operation in Garabagh unnecessary is proof of Azerbaijan's abiding
by international law as well as standing for peace in the South
Caucasus.
MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107450007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.