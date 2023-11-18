Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Attack Drones On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards destroyed three enemy Shahed attack UAVs in southern Ukraine overnight.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, mobile fire groups of border guards of the Odesa detachment shot down two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles," the post said.

The State Border Guard Service also noted that the border guards of the Ukrainian Sea Guard had detected a kamikaze drone flying from the sea with the help of a thermal imager.

"The Shahed drone was hit by well-aimed fire and its deadly route ended far from the coast," the agency added.

Between 20:00 on November 17 and 04:00 on November 18, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 29 out of 38 Shahed attack UAVs launched by Russia.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service