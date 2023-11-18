Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $1.62 (1.87 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $85.35 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $88.11 per barrel, and the minimum – $82 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $83.4 per barrel, which is $1.27 (1.5 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $86.12 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.12 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $2.71 (3.83 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $68.04 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $71.01 per barrel, and the minimum – $64.3 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $2.18 (2.59 percent) and amounted to $82.1 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $85.19 per barrel, and the minimum – $78.15 per barrel.