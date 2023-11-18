Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Oil prices in
Azerbaijan decreased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is
produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields,
decreased by $1.62 (1.87 percent) compared to last week and
amounted to $85.35 per barrel.
The maximum price during the reporting period was $88.11 per
barrel, and the minimum – $82 per barrel.
Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based
on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $83.4 per barrel, which is
$1.27 (1.5 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price
was $86.12 per barrel, and the minimum - $80.12 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $2.71 (3.83
percent) compared to last week and amounted to $68.04 per barrel.
The maximum price for URALS reached $71.01 per barrel, and the
minimum – $64.3 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $2.18 (2.59
percent) and amounted to $82.1 per barrel. The maximum price for
Brent reached $85.19 per barrel, and the minimum – $78.15 per
barrel.
|
Oil type
|
November 13, 2023
|
November 14, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
November 16, 2023
|
November 17, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$87.15
|
$88.11
|
$85.81
|
$82
|
$83.67
|
$85.35
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$85.04
|
$86.12
|
$83.87
|
$80.12
|
$81.86
|
$83.4
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$70.37
|
$71.01
|
$68.58
|
$64.3
|
$65.94
|
$68.04
|
Dated Brent
|
$84.47
|
$85.19
|
$82.61
|
$78.15
|
$80.08
|
$82.1
