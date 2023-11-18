Azerbaijani Mod Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 16:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The information disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly opened fire on the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Develi region at about 09:50 (GMT +4) on November 18, as a result of which one serviceman was injured, is an absolute lie, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Will be updated