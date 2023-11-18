Azerbaijani Mod Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 16:28
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The information
disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that units of the
Azerbaijani Army allegedly opened fire on the positions of the
Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Develi region at
about 09:50 (GMT +4) on November 18, as a result of which one
serviceman was injured, is an absolute lie, the Ministry of Defense
of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
