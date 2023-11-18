Azerbaijani Mod Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 16:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The information disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly opened fire on the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Develi settlement at about 09:50 (GMT +4) on November 18, as a result of which one serviceman was injured, isn't true, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“We categorically refute the information disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

"The Ministry of Defense of Armenia continues to disseminate information that has no basis in reality in order to hide the arbitrariness that exists in its army,” the ministry added.

