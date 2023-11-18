Azerbaijani Mod Refutes Disinformation Of Armenian Side (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 16:28
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The information
disseminated by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that units of the
Azerbaijani Army allegedly opened fire on the positions of the
Armenian armed forces in the direction of Develi settlement at
about 09:50 (GMT +4) on November 18, as a result of which one
serviceman was injured, isn't true, the Ministry of Defense of
Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
“We categorically refute the information disseminated by the
Armenian Ministry of Defense," the Azerbaijani ministry noted.
"The Ministry of Defense of Armenia continues to disseminate
information that has no basis in reality in order to hide the
arbitrariness that exists in its army,” the ministry added.
