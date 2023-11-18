Israel Occupation Army Arrests 50 In West Bank

Ramallah, Nov 18 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Saturday arrested 50 Palestinians during sweeps across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement that soldiers raided areas in the cities of Bethlehem, Jericho, Tubas, Nablus, Hebron, El Bireh, Ramallah, Tulkarm and Jenin, and rounded up 50 "wanted" people.

