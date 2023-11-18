Palestinian Presidency Urges Israel, US To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov 18 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Presidency said Saturday it was shocked the US hampered international efforts to stop Israel's war on Gaza despite the ongoing bloody aggression, evacuations and destruction of hospitals."We renew our demand that the US administration assume its responsibility to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people, which killed or wounded tens of thousands of people, and halt the massacres and war crimes that the Israeli occupation authority perpetrates in front of the world in a gross violation of the international law and the international humanitarian law," Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeineh said in a statement.Abu Rdeineh said Israel and the US administration have only one choice to stop the war and end the occupation, adding that "the frenzied campaign across the Palestinian territories is aimed to create chaos and drag the region into endless wars that will burn everyone and no one will survive from."He reiterated that the aggression will not bring peace and security to anyone, but rather create an uncontrollable situation across the entire region, adding that military and security solutions have proven their failure, and that the only solution is to end the occupation and recognize the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence in accordance with international legitimacy and international law."