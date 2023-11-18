Qatar Affirms Bombing Of Qatar Committee For Reconstruction Of Gaza Headquarters Will Not Deter It From Providing Assistance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed that the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza headquarters last week would not deter it from providing assistance to Gaza, stressing that this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international law and an extension of the targeting of humanitarian work represented by the committee's headquarters.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani at the informal plenary meeting to hear a briefing on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, which took place at the request of the State of Qatar and the Arab League group and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation group in New York.



Her Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar has sent around ten planes carrying more than 358 tons of aid, including a field hospital, shelter supplies, medical supplies, and food, to the Egyptian city of Arish since the beginning of the crisis.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of all forms of civilian targeting and its condemnation of the serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed by Israel, the occupying authority. She considered the targeting of civilian facilities, including the Israeli occupation forces' invasion of the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, as a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws and conventions, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Her Excellency warned of the danger of the policy of collective punishment, including attempts at the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

She expressed Qatar's deep concern about the ongoing Israeli ground incursion, which has had devastating effects on the safety of civilians and hostages and catastrophic repercussions on the security and stability of the region, as well as on mediation and de-escalation efforts.

HE Qatar's Permanent Representative stated that civilians in the Gaza Strip are facing a humanitarian catastrophe due to the brutal Israeli airstrikes, where basic necessities of life have been cut off, with more than two-thirds of them displaced and the number of casualties, injuries, and missing persons under the rubble is estimated to be around 40,000. She pointed out that the violence disproportionately affects children and women, constituting 70 percent of the victims, therefore, the Strip has been described as a ''graveyard for children,'' and a joint statement issued Thursday by the Special Rapporteurs on Human Rights in Geneva described the situation as "threatening genocide."

Her Excellency explained that many journalists and UN employees, including more than a hundred UNRWA employees, lost their lives, expressing the State of Qatar's deep appreciation for these significant sacrifices, as well as for all their fellow UN employees who continue to provide invaluable services under extremely harsh conditions.

Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's demand to fully implement Security Council Resolution No. 2,712 and the Tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly Resolution 21, including implementing an urgent and sustainable ceasefire, protecting civilians and civilian facilities, and facilitating immediate, full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access.

At the conclusion of the statement, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations affirmed that Qatar will continue its intensive diplomatic efforts with sisterly and friendly countries and the UN, adding that these efforts, initiated since the beginning of the crisis, aim to achieve further constructive progress in de-escalation, leading to a complete ceasefire, addressing the humanitarian crisis, and the release of all hostages, especially civilians.