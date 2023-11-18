President Ilham Aliyev Approves Changes To Law“On Labor Pensions”

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the
law "On labor pensions", Trend reports.
Articles 1.0.6 and 1.0.7 of the document are presented in the
following version:
"1.0.6. Personal accounting in the state social insurance system
is the organization and maintenance of accounting for information
provided by Article 52 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
personal accounting in the state social insurance system" for each
insured person to ensure a labor pension and other rights in the
field of social protection in accordance with the legislation of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
1.0.7. Individual personal account - an account opened for each
insured person by the body (institution) determined by the relevant
executive authority, according to the social insurance number,
which reflects the data of individual accounting in the state
social insurance system".
