President Ilham Aliyev Approves Changes To Law“On Labor Pensions”

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the law "On labor pensions", Trend reports.

Articles 1.0.6 and 1.0.7 of the document are presented in the following version:

"1.0.6. Personal accounting in the state social insurance system is the organization and maintenance of accounting for information provided by Article 52 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On personal accounting in the state social insurance system" for each insured person to ensure a labor pension and other rights in the field of social protection in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

1.0.7. Individual personal account - an account opened for each insured person by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, according to the social insurance number, which reflects the data of individual accounting in the state social insurance system".