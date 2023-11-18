Azerbaijan Awards Local Artist With Sharaf Order - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Chingiz Farzaliyev was awarded the "Sharaf" Order for great services in the development and promotion of Azerbaijani fine arts, Trend reports

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

Farzaliyev is an Azerbaijani artist and professor. He is the director of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art. He received the honorary title of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan for fine arts.