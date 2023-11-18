-->


Azerbaijan Expands List Of Services Provided At DOST Centers Following Presidential Decree


11/18/2023 7:14:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The list of services provided at DOST [Sustainable and Operative Social Provision] centers has been expanded, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev“On amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan Republic“On individual registration in the state social insurance system” and“On amendments to some decrees of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic regarding the implementation of Law No. 587-VIQD Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 8, 2022".

According to the decree, services related to individual registration in the state social insurance system and acceptance of applications for changes in information in the“personal account” of the insured have been added to the list of services provided at DOST centers.

