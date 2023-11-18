Azerbaijan Expands List Of Services Provided At DOST Centers Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The list of
services provided at DOST [Sustainable and Operative Social
Provision] centers has been expanded, Trend reports.
This issue was reflected in the decree of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev“On amendments to the law of
the Azerbaijan Republic“On individual registration in the state
social insurance system” and“On amendments to some decrees of the
President of the Azerbaijan Republic regarding the implementation
of Law No. 587-VIQD Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 8, 2022".
According to the decree, services related to individual
registration in the state social insurance system and acceptance of
applications for changes in information in the“personal account”
of the insured have been added to the list of services provided at
DOST centers.
