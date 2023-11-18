Azerbaijani Government Agencies Not To Protect Space, Satellite Communications - Decree

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree "On amendments to Decree No. 310 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 28, 2000 "On measures to improve licensing of certain types of business activities in the Azerbaijan Republic".

