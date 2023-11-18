If Ukraine Stops Resisting Russian Aggressor, War Will Spread Globally First Lady

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Ukraine stops resisting the Russian aggressor, the war will not stop, but will spread all over the world.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska said this in her address to the Halifax International Security Forum, Ukrinform reports, citing the head of state's press service.

In the text dedicated to Ukraine and its fight against the Russian invasion, Zelenska noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is a war in the global world, an attack on all international agreements and human rights.

"So, the question, 'What do you think about the people in the world getting tired of reading news about the war in Ukraine?' that I often hear in international interviews, leaves me perplexed. If Ukrainian soldiers, despite fierce resistance against the enemy and the loss of their comrades, haven't got tired of liberating Ukrainian land, and if Ukrainians, despite their grief and tears, haven't got tired of defending their children and their future, how can people somewhere in a safe country get tired of reading the news? And if Ukraine 'gets tired,' the war won't stop. It will simply continue. Like a plague, like global pollution that wasn't stopped in time," Zelenska said.